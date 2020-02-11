BC Bike Race is an ambitious feat for many of the 600 participants that attend annually. In 2019, 38 countries attended the 13th running of the event and the latest incarnation of the ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience’.

From super successful professional athletes engaging in aggressive battles for the title, all the way back to those who have never raced a mountain bike before – and everything in between – BC Bike Race is seven (7) big days of burly singletrack, it is like an all you can eat buffet of what mountain bikers dine on, but mountain biking has a different meaning for everyone.

“We Are Mountain Bikers” is a short film by Robin Munshaw, shot on location in the amazing communities and on the handbuilt trails the 2019 racers experienced. “This film celebrates the diversity of our MTB culture and highlights the inclusive nature of our group. At the end of the day it’s not what you do, but how you do it that matters,” said Munshaw.

The 2020 bike season is just around the corner, we invite you to kick back, grab your favorite beverage and draw some inspiration for your adventures ahead.