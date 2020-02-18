Video: We Always Keep Riding with Anne-Caroline Chausson
Motivation from the legend
Whatever happens, we always keep riding.
“Bikes have always had a story of passion, of heart. Having Anne-Caroline by our side is more than that, it is sharing everything. Whatever happens, riding is a link with life, one made of joy and discovery.
During the shooting for this edit, ACC summed up her motivation and state of mind, ‘I have ridden my whole life, to win to have fun, and nothing can take it away from me!'” — Commencal Bicycles
Film & Edit: Leon Perrin
