Video: Veronique Sandler Rides her Custom Playground
Lockdown well spent.
“We started this build project in June during lockdown after finding a little piece of land to rent in the local area. After a couple of months grafting we now have a mint little jump bike playground ready for some big sessions! Good times with an awesome crew. Big up to James Foster for working his magic in the digger and everyone who lent a hand along the way, insanley stoked with how its all together!” – Veronique Sandler
