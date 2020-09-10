Video: Veronique Sandler Rides her Custom Playground

Lockdown well spent.

September 10, 2020 By

We started this build project in June during lockdown after finding a little piece of land to rent in the local area. After a couple of months grafting we now have a mint little jump bike playground ready for some big sessions! Good times with an awesome crew. Big up to James Foster for working his magic in the digger and everyone who lent a hand along the way, insanley stoked with how its all together!”Veronique Sandler

LTG
LTG_9.8.20

