Video: Vali Holl in ‘Sound of Speed’

The laughter is the best.

September 15, 2020 By

“Vali Holl has been fast from day one. Is it any wonder when she grew up in Saalbach? As she rises through the ranks of her sport, the Austrian prodigy takes us down the trails that made her the rider she is today. 100% Raw riding, Raw trails & Raw sound = Sound of Speed!” – Red Bull Bike

More recent ‘Sound of Speed’.

LTG
LTG_9.8.20

