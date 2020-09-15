Video: Vali Holl in ‘Sound of Speed’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

“Vali Holl has been fast from day one. Is it any wonder when she grew up in Saalbach? As she rises through the ranks of her sport, the Austrian prodigy takes us down the trails that made her the rider she is today. 100% Raw riding, Raw trails & Raw sound = Sound of Speed!” – Red Bull Bike

