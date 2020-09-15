Video: Vali Holl in ‘Sound of Speed’
The laughter is the best.
“Vali Holl has been fast from day one. Is it any wonder when she grew up in Saalbach? As she rises through the ranks of her sport, the Austrian prodigy takes us down the trails that made her the rider she is today. 100% Raw riding, Raw trails & Raw sound = Sound of Speed!” – Red Bull Bike
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Video: A Mark Scott Masterclass in the Tweed Valley
Definitely on pace as racing returns.
Videos
Video: Reece Wallace Flies All Over BC
Taking shuttling to whole new heights.
Videos
Video: How a Fabio Wibmer Edit Gets Made
Can you do that one more time?
Videos
Mitch Ropelato Goes for an SLC Urban Assault
So many skills.
Sound off in the comments below!