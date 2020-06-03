Video: Tyler McCaul’s Biggest Rampage Drops

Big, like huge.

June 3, 2020

“Still trying to get over an ankle injury and I’ve been pretty bored, so I spliced together some clips of my biggest drops from Red Bull Rampage over the years. Which one’s your favorite?” – Tyler McCaul

tyler mccaul rampage
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

More from Red Bull Rampage 2019

