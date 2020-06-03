Video: Tyler McCaul’s Biggest Rampage Drops
Big, like huge.
“Still trying to get over an ankle injury and I’ve been pretty bored, so I spliced together some clips of my biggest drops from Red Bull Rampage over the years. Which one’s your favorite?” – Tyler McCaul
