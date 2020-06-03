Video: Tyler McCaul’s Biggest Rampage Drops

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Still trying to get over an ankle injury and I’ve been pretty bored, so I spliced together some clips of my biggest drops from Red Bull Rampage over the years. Which one’s your favorite?” – Tyler McCaul

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.