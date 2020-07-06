Video: Tom van Steenbergen RAW

Big moves on the big bike.

July 6, 2020 By

The full version cut of Tom Van Steenbergen from the Title MTB launch video.

Components: – AH1 35 Handlebar – DM1 35 Stem – JS1 Saddle – CP1 Carbon Seat Post – Title Seat Post Clamp

www.titlemtb.com

Directed by: Harrison Mendel

Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany, David Peacock

Edited by: Brody Jones and Harrison Mendel

Color: Sam Gilling

Sound Design + Mix: Jason Chiodo, Racketsound

