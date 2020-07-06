Video: Tom van Steenbergen RAW
Big moves on the big bike.
The full version cut of Tom Van Steenbergen from the Title MTB launch video.
Components: – AH1 35 Handlebar – DM1 35 Stem – JS1 Saddle – CP1 Carbon Seat Post – Title Seat Post Clamp
Directed by: Harrison Mendel
Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany, David Peacock
Edited by: Brody Jones and Harrison Mendel
Color: Sam Gilling
Sound Design + Mix: Jason Chiodo, Racketsound
