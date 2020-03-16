Video: Time & Tide

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Time & Tide’, A muddy winter mountain bike ride featuring Hazzard Racing riders Joe Barnes and Lachlan Blair. Shot on their hand built trail on one of the wettest days of 2019 in Fort William, Scotland.

Enjoy Time & Tide for Nae Man Bide. Now Get Out & Ride.

OneUp Components is proud to be supporting Hazzard Racing again for the 2020 season.

oneupcomponents.com

Video and Photos: Sam Needham