Video: Time & Tide
Joe Barnes and Lachlan Blair get all kinds of shapely while digging ruts to China.
‘Time & Tide’, A muddy winter mountain bike ride featuring Hazzard Racing riders Joe Barnes and Lachlan Blair. Shot on their hand built trail on one of the wettest days of 2019 in Fort William, Scotland.
Enjoy Time & Tide for Nae Man Bide. Now Get Out & Ride.
OneUp Components is proud to be supporting Hazzard Racing again for the 2020 season.
Video and Photos: Sam Needham
