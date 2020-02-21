Video: TillTheVeryEnd – Owen Marks
Timeless style with the next generation
Owen Marks was a skinny grom during the last years of the fabled scene that centered around the Post Office jumps in Aptos, California. After the destruction of that trail mecca, Owen put his head down and kept riding, quietly doing his thing and flying the flag for the culture that had now almost gone underground. Today, he’s grown into one of the world’s elite dirt jumpers; still quietly doing his own thing, but on a level few can match.
Enjoy a few minutes of the newly-signed Canyon rider going about his business at home in Aptos, and abroad in Barcelona.
Video: Isaac Wallen.
Rider: Owen Marks
