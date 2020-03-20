Video: Thomas Lapeyrie is the RIDER.404
Team not found, passion not lost.
After an up-and-down 2019 Enduro World Series race season, Thomas Lapeyrie found himself without a team heading into 2020. The result? Lapeyrie doubled down, secured support through brands and crowdfunding, and created the RIDE.404 community. Now, his drive is deeper than ever and he’s ready to get back to racing.
Video: Pango Visuals
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Video: Commencal Welcomes Andreu Lacondeguy
The Catalan looking Furiously fast.
Videos
Moto Trials And Bike Trials Go Head to Head
Moto-trials legend, Tony Bou and Scott athlete Antoine Buffart play a g ...
Sound off in the comments below!