Video: Thomas Lapeyrie is the RIDER.404

Team not found, passion not lost.

March 20, 2020 By

After an up-and-down 2019 Enduro World Series race season, Thomas Lapeyrie found himself without a team heading into 2020. The result? Lapeyrie doubled down, secured support through brands and crowdfunding, and created the RIDE.404 community. Now, his drive is deeper than ever and he’s ready to get back to racing.

Video: Pango Visuals

