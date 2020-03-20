Video: Thomas Lapeyrie is the RIDER.404

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

After an up-and-down 2019 Enduro World Series race season, Thomas Lapeyrie found himself without a team heading into 2020. The result? Lapeyrie doubled down, secured support through brands and crowdfunding, and created the RIDE.404 community. Now, his drive is deeper than ever and he’s ready to get back to racing.

