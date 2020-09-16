Words by Thomas Lapeyrie:

You think I’m just that competitor and fighter you already know?

You think that I could also be this rider who loves his freedom so much, or this pilot who is just looking to have fun with his bike, or even this lover of nature and animals, or still this friend who loves to share times.

No I am not only one of them but each of them. I am the racer and the rider, the lion and the dog, the friend and the brother, the air and the water. I am each of them. And in each character I give myself, I lived, I share, I like at 404%

Despite the injuries, despite the trauma, despite the scars, despite the hard knocks, my true nature has always kept me smiling no matter what. You can try to kill me, you know what I will do : I will love you for your act. Because it was when I found myself at the bottom that I found the resources to discover myself a little more and go further.

So today, through this movie, I wanted to show you who I am and take the opportunity to tell you to live your life at 404% like I do because she’ s so worth it.

Photo Credit: Pango Visual

A short film produced by Pango Visual.

Featuring Thomas Lapeyrie.