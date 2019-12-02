Video: The YT MOB World Tour: Ep. 7 – Time

The YT Mob and YT Industries conclude their search for Young Talent with the final episode ‘Time’ of the YouTube video series. The World Tour witnessed six camps on six continents for which over 550 young riders applied. The unprecedented talent program created opportunity for 120 kids from all over the world to shine on a bigger stage, learn and develop their skills and passion for the sport we love. Eight Young Talents made it to the final camp at Mob HQ and are in the running for two spots to race as Juniors on the YT Mob team in 2020.

Stay tuned for the big announcement of which young riders will be joining Angel Suarez on the 2020 YT Mob team.

