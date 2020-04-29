Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Warner travels to remote North Wales to get a sense of the real life of elite downhill racer Tahnee Seagrave.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.