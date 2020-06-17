Video: The New 5010 X 50to01
Life's a playground, get jibby.
5010 X 50to01
The 50to01 crew gets creative aboard the new Santa Cruz 5010 during an unusually dry spring in the UK. Is it a coincidence that the name of Santa Cruz’s play bike so closely relates to the name of the most playful crew around? We’re not so sure.
From 50to01:
“Chilled springy vibes for this one! Craig Evans, Josh Lewis and Dan Paley getting to know the new 5010.
Big Love, 50to01.”
