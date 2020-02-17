Video: The Mental & Physical Battles of Racing – Fast Life S3E3

Bike set-up, physical preparation and strategy will all be important as Kate Courtney, Loïc Bruni and Finn Iles battle the mental & physical battles of racing and continue their quests for the overall UCI title in Vallnord, Andorra.

