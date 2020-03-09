Video: The Highs and Lows of Racing – Fast Life S3E6

Is there such thing as too much training?

March 9, 2020 By

“Fun on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is a relative term. Risk and suffering wouldn’t be considered ‘fun’ by most people, but it’s all part of the job for Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles and Kate Courtney.” – Red Bull

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It