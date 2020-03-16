Video: Tennessee National; Third Time’s the Charm – Rooted MTB
The best privateer vibes out there.
“Our third time to Windrock might have been the best yet. The Tennessee National was fun as hell. Some peer pressure, solid racing and great weather made for a dialed weekend. Enjoy our adventure. Next up: Port Angeles where we will get Wiley back! Season 3, EP 1.” – Rooted MTB
