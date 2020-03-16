Video: Tennessee National; Third Time’s the Charm – Rooted MTB

The best privateer vibes out there.

March 16, 2020 By

“Our third time to Windrock might have been the best yet. The Tennessee National was fun as hell. Some peer pressure, solid racing and great weather made for a dialed weekend. Enjoy our adventure. Next up: Port Angeles where we will get Wiley back! Season 3, EP 1.” – Rooted MTB

rooted MTb
Photo Credit: Rooted MTB
Harrison Ory, sideways.
rooted windrock
Photo Credit: Rooted MTB
Austin Hackett-Klaube, uhhhpside down?

