Video: Tea & Biscuits Teaser – Very Wild and Very British

Full-length gold, incoming.

February 14, 2020 By

Misspent Summers, creators of Hurly Burly and The World Stage yearbooks, has something brewing with ace filmmaker and creator of the A Slice of British Pie series, Tommy C (Caldwell Visuals).

Check out the trailer now. Details about the film below.

Schralp—Splat—Splosh

Drifts. Mud. Hucks. Newcomers. Legends.

Tea & Biscuits.

All the elements of a classic British mountain bike flick served with plenty of Caldwell grit and an extra helping of banter.

Tea & Biscuits will be available to watch online for free from March 13, 2020.

The film premieres at Oneplanet Adventure, Llandegla, Wales, March 6. A limited number of tickets are now available.

Tea & Biscuits is a film by Caldwell Visuals and Misspent Summers, proudly supported by Nukeproof and Hope Tech.

Trailer soundtrack: ‘Medicated’ by Slaughterhaus Surf Cult.

