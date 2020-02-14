Video: Tea & Biscuits Teaser – Very Wild and Very British

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Misspent Summers, creators of Hurly Burly and The World Stage yearbooks, has something brewing with ace filmmaker and creator of the A Slice of British Pie series, Tommy C (Caldwell Visuals).

Check out the trailer now. Details about the film below.

Schralp—Splat—Splosh

Drifts. Mud. Hucks. Newcomers. Legends.

Tea & Biscuits.

All the elements of a classic British mountain bike flick served with plenty of Caldwell grit and an extra helping of banter.

Tea & Biscuits will be available to watch online for free from March 13, 2020.

The film premieres at Oneplanet Adventure, Llandegla, Wales, March 6. A limited number of tickets are now available.

Tea & Biscuits is a film by Caldwell Visuals and Misspent Summers, proudly supported by Nukeproof and Hope Tech.

Trailer soundtrack: ‘Medicated’ by Slaughterhaus Surf Cult.