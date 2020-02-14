Video: Tea & Biscuits Teaser – Very Wild and Very British
Full-length gold, incoming.
Misspent Summers, creators of Hurly Burly and The World Stage yearbooks, has something brewing with ace filmmaker and creator of the A Slice of British Pie series, Tommy C (Caldwell Visuals).
Check out the trailer now. Details about the film below.
Schralp—Splat—Splosh
Drifts. Mud. Hucks. Newcomers. Legends.
Tea & Biscuits.
All the elements of a classic British mountain bike flick served with plenty of Caldwell grit and an extra helping of banter.
Tea & Biscuits will be available to watch online for free from March 13, 2020.
The film premieres at Oneplanet Adventure, Llandegla, Wales, March 6. A limited number of tickets are now available.
Tea & Biscuits is a film by Caldwell Visuals and Misspent Summers, proudly supported by Nukeproof and Hope Tech.
Trailer soundtrack: ‘Medicated’ by Slaughterhaus Surf Cult.
