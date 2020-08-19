Video: Talus Turk’s True Identity

Summertime on Bellingham's best.

August 19, 2020 By

“When I first met Talus Turk, I didn’t know what to expect. I had just seen a bunch of clips on Instagram of some kid absolutely ripping on various kinds of bikes. After the first day filming I was blown away by his natural talent and stoke. Watch and learn as Talus shows us the proper way to ride a mountain bike.” – Colby Mesick

Support from Transition Bike Company & Space Brace

Filmed by Colby Mesick

FPV Drone Flying by Holler.fpv

LTG
LTG-8.3.20

