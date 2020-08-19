Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“When I first met Talus Turk, I didn’t know what to expect. I had just seen a bunch of clips on Instagram of some kid absolutely ripping on various kinds of bikes. After the first day filming I was blown away by his natural talent and stoke. Watch and learn as Talus shows us the proper way to ride a mountain bike.” – Colby Mesick

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.