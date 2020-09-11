Video: Step Inside the Audi Nines Bubble

September 11, 2020

Taking a break from the whiplash-inducing drone footage and vertigo-inducing chesty footage, this quick edit from the central Germany event talks to a few of the riders as they discuss what it’s like riding an event during COVID-19. Hear how they’ve put the participants into an NBA-style bubble, and why everyone wants to stay there.

