Video: Step Inside the Audi Nines Bubble

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Taking a break from the whiplash-inducing drone footage and vertigo-inducing chesty footage, this quick edit from the central Germany event talks to a few of the riders as they discuss what it’s like riding an event during COVID-19. Hear how they’ve put the participants into an NBA-style bubble, and why everyone wants to stay there.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.