Video: Squamish Folks – Ice Cream Slinger Matt Harris

“Matt Harris has been in Squamish for a number of years, and his life has centred on mountain biking for a long time. He’s been many things, including a coach, a trail builder, a friend to many, and an excellent rider. When he and his wife Katie opened their ice cream shop, Alice & Brohm, they did it with the support of the bike community—and you see bikes outside all summer long. The shop was closed this spring due to Covid, but Matt & Katie have been selling ice cream online and delivering it all over Squamish. And they’ve just reopened for summer with some additional safety measures in place!

Squamish Folks is a series of short videos profiling some of the characters who make up the Squamish mountain biking community. These are the people you see on the trails, day in, day out. If you live in Squamish, you’ve felt their impact in one way or another—but you might not know much about who they are.

Covid has presented me with some free time, so I wanted to take the opportunity to make a few videos that might shed a little light on some of the people who make our Squamish bike community what it is.” – Peter Wojnar