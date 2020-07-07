Video: Speed to the finish with Antoine Vidal on the Meta AM 29
“Who has ever said to themselves, ‘Today I’m riding easy.’ And then once on track the adrenaline kicks in and the brakes are forgotten about..? With this new Meta AM 29 there’s definitely more of a chance you’ll feel like this! The bike picks up speed everywhere and it makes the rider feel comfortable and in control, so they can’t help but get more and more involved! After all, aren’t these the feelings that we’re all after? No doubt Antoine Vidal is the same and this video proves it!” – Commencal Bicycles
Here we see Antoine with the new Meta AM 29 Team. Like the Ride model, this build features RockShox new enduro fork the Zeb, with 38mm uppers for more stiffness and precision.
Rider : Antoine Vidal
Video : Gaetan Clary
Photos : JB Liautard
Find more about the 2021 Commencal Meta AM 29 HERE.
