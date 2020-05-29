Inspired by a nomadic sense of exploration, adventure photographer and polar guide Ben Haggar attempts to be the first person to traverse the Arctic Circle Route in West Greenland by bike in the ‘summer’ months. But first, he has to get there. With the goal of slowing down to the pace of the Arctic, Ben works as a polar bear guide and Zodiac driver on a small ship exploring Canada’s fabled Northwest Passage en-route to Greenland. Beginning at the Greenland Icecap and finishing in the coastal town of Sisimiut, Haggar finds himself battling through rough terrain, loneliness, trench foot and extreme weather. But, also finding solace in the simple act of moving across the barren tundra, as well as a few kilometers of beautiful singletrack.
Read Ben’s print feature from the same trip HERE, which originally ran in the March 2018 issue of Bike.
