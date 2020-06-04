Video: Schralping Fresh Trail with Mulally & Leivsson
Mint.
Schralping alert. Fresh dirt and primo turns in North Carolina with Neko Mulally and crew. We want to ride this trail.
“We took a bit of a break to create some more videos and have some summer fun. Check out our newest trail build! This trail ended up being one of the most fun tails I’ve ridden and wasn’t too hard to build.” – Neko Mulally
