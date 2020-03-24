Photo Credit: Austin White / USA Sport INC Photo Credit: Austin White / USA Sports INC

Ensenada is one of the most popular places off the coast of Baja California for tourism, but it isn’t so much known for mountain biking (yet.) Spencer Rathkamp called his friend Angel Toro and asked him to show off the best that his town to offer. From tacos and margaritas to staircases and manual pads, Ensenada boasts a wide variety of terrain and culture. What better way to take it all in than on two wheels, with some urban mountain bike riding in Ensenada, Mexico?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.