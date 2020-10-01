‘Roots’ with Andreu Lacondeguy. Words by Commencal Bicycles:

As Neil Young once said;

“I’ve been to Hollywood

I’ve been to Redwood

I crossed the ocean

For a heart of gold.”

To finally find gold in Catalunya… Andreu loves his country, his roots. Their roots, with Hector Cash as the filmmaker.

After several months confined to his home Andreu Lacondeguy gives us some background on this project.

“Its been a pretty weird year. With the new Covid-19 situation and all the general life and travel restrictions, there were a lot of projects that we had to put on hold… We couldn’t leave the country or even the house for a while but in a world full of uncertainty, the only thing we could do was get out there and stay true to our ROOTS.” –ANDREU

