Three days spent riding perfect dirt in the seafront backcountry of Santa Barbara. Read the full feature HERE.
Featuring Leah Lind-White & Tulah the trail dog.
Weekenders is an occasional series celebrating the potential of those magical days somewhere between Friday and Monday.
Presented by Schwalbe Tires.
Note: This trip was taken before any regional lockdown measures were in effect. We hope you enjoy this virtual escape, but please respect all health guidelines and/or regulations in your area, and ride responsibly.
