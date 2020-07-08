Video: Ride With the Swedes in Mountain Bike Paradise
A singular stylish Swede, in this case.
“Ride with the Swedes video series is back for its second season. This time Swedish MTB all-rounder Martin Söderström teamed up with his fellow countryman & Slopestyle superstar Emil Johansson. The Scandinavian MTB dream team are on a quest to hit & ride the best of what their home country and the world have to offer, having as much fun as they possibly can on the way.
In episode 1 Emil and Martin warm up on their home trails, pack their bags & fly to the the mountain bike paradise of Queenstown, New Zealand. Being injured, Emil switches his bike for a camera and ups his photography game, while Martin has to send it for both of them.” – Red Bull Bike
Video: Giant Factory Gravity Team Pinned in Lousa
So prepared for a very busy summer of not racing.
Video: Tom van Steenbergen RAW
Big moves on the big bike.
Video: Powered by Pies with Elliot Heap
Manuals, lanuals, whips and manuals--Heap has them on automatic.
