Video: Revisit Crankworx Rotorua with Luca Cometti

Ah, the good ol' days...

June 11, 2020 By

Canyon CLLCTV rider Luca Cometti is your host for mountain biking’s biggest celebration south of the equator: Crankworx Rotorua. Ride along with Cometti and friends as they ride and play for a week—competing in Downhill, Speed & Style, Dual Slalom and Pump Track racing from March 1-8, 2020, in New Zealand.

luca cometti rotorua
Photo Credit: Boris Beyer
luca cometti rotorua
Photo Credit: Boris Beyer

