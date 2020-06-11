Video: Revisit Crankworx Rotorua with Luca Cometti

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Canyon CLLCTV rider Luca Cometti is your host for mountain biking’s biggest celebration south of the equator: Crankworx Rotorua. Ride along with Cometti and friends as they ride and play for a week—competing in Downhill, Speed & Style, Dual Slalom and Pump Track racing from March 1-8, 2020, in New Zealand.

