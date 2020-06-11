Video: Revisit Crankworx Rotorua with Luca Cometti
Ah, the good ol' days...
Canyon CLLCTV rider Luca Cometti is your host for mountain biking’s biggest celebration south of the equator: Crankworx Rotorua. Ride along with Cometti and friends as they ride and play for a week—competing in Downhill, Speed & Style, Dual Slalom and Pump Track racing from March 1-8, 2020, in New Zealand.
