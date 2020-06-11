Photo Credit: Callum Wood Ryan ‘R-Dog’ Howard wants to be on two wheels — period. Trail, dirt jump, eMTB, downhill bike, he doesn’t care. For R-Dog, it’s about the time in the saddle, not what the saddle is mounted to. Mountain biking is his livelihood. With each of his days becoming multi-bike marathons of singletrack, air-time, and high fives, his time card says he’s racking up the overtime. And unlike other Pros, he doesn’t have an off-season, instead choosing to chase the sun and good times down south.

Photo Credit: Callum Wood Long before he was “R-Dog”, a work trip for his mother over the Christmas break allowed him and a buddy to check their bikes and fly to Queenstown, New Zealand for two weeks on the cheap. Not knowing much about this iconic town, they began to explore and happened upon the now-famous “Dream Track.” With jumps so imposing, Dream Track impress most who dare to sail over its massive gaps. But for R-Dog, it lit a flame that keeps him returning year after year, each time seeking out all the facets and nooks the town has hidden for a rider like him.