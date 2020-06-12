Video: Privateer Life in Lockdown with Matt Stuttard

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Enduro World Series privateer Matt Stuttard has been keeping himself busy working in his local bike shop, riding his new pit bike and plenty of mountain biking in what has been the hottest spring on record here in the UK.

Live To Ride’s new video series takes a look at how professional mountain bikers are dealing with a year put on hold from racing.

Photo Credit: Nico Turner

Stay tuned for Episode 3 with Enduro World Series Athlete Bex Baraona online next Friday 9am.

