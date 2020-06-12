Video: Privateer Life in Lockdown with Matt Stuttard
Enduro World Series privateer Matt Stuttard has been keeping himself busy working in his local bike shop, riding his new pit bike and plenty of mountain biking in what has been the hottest spring on record here in the UK.
Live To Ride’s new video series takes a look at how professional mountain bikers are dealing with a year put on hold from racing.
Stay tuned for Episode 3 with Enduro World Series Athlete Bex Baraona online next Friday 9am.
Follow Matt Stuttard on Instagram @MattStuttard46
Follow Live To Ride on Instagram @livetoridemtb / @nicoturnervideos
Watch episode one of the lockdown series HERE.
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Video: Revisit Crankworx Rotorua with Luca Cometti
Ah, the good ol' days...
Videos
Video: R-Dog Goes All Day in Queenstown
No stopping a hungry dog.
Videos
Joe Barnes Rips for Fish and Chips
Dust in Scotland?!
Videos
Video: Nico Vink is a Trail Master at La Fenasosa Bike Park
The sculptor dances through his creations.
Sound off in the comments below!