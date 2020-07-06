In this weeks episode of Live To Ride we head to the North West of England to an area known for their love of pies, and one man who loves a good pie is EWS racer, Elliott Heap. In this episode, we follow Elliott as he manuals his way down Farmer Johns Bike Park, rides some of his enduro trails with views over the sea and hangs out with team manager Nigel Page at his home compound.
We first met Elliot in the North West of England at a small bike park called Farmer Johns, trails last between 1 – 2 minutes and they’re action-packed from top to bottom. As soon as we unloaded the car, Elliot was out, playing around jumping and manualling everything in the car park, straight away I knew we were in for a treat.
FJ’s is the first place Elliot raced on a Nukeproof Bike, he was 14 at the time and it’s clear he knew his way around the park, suggesting wild moves on every feature. Some stand out moments were when he manualled the entire first straight, landed a suicide no hander into a stoppie and the sheer speed he hit the steep tech in the woods.
“If you live in the North West, everyone knows about it everyone’s raced here, Ratboy, Craig Evans, Peaty. You get that feeling like how mountain biking used to be. It’s a tiny farm, a tiny hill but there’s so much variation. The top’s section is flat out with jumps, trail centre stuff then the bottom is steep as anything gnarly root sections.” – Elliot Heap
A big part of this series is looking at how riders have dealt with the summer without racing and it was clear that it had hit Elliot pretty hard.
“Coming into the season I felt absolutely fantastic, I put a lot of effort in because last season didn’t go how I wanted. I was training up in the Lakes with Adam Brayton and Fit For Racing twice a week. I felt strong and was ready to give it the beans and get stuck in. Then for it not to happen it was like my World just got turned upside down.”
One lucky thing for Elliott is CRC Nukeproof Team Manager Nigel Page doesn’t live far away. The two clearly have a strong friendship that goes beyond racing. Nigel has an amazing back garden set up we were lucky enough to visit.
“You can go out with Nigel and he’s not like a boss, he’s like your mate and we go and ride TTR’s, do you know any other team managers where the riders do that with them? Because I don’t.”
Elliot offers mountain bike coaching and seeing how he controls a bike it’s clear why he’s very busy with it!
Thanks for watching and reading, Elliot was great fun to shoot with and please subscribe for more. Next week we’re catching up with downhill legend Danny Hart.
Rider: Elliott Heap
Filming & Words: Nico Turner
Photos: Kieran Kenney
Sponsor: Nukeproof Bikes
Thanks: Farmer Johns / Nigel Page
