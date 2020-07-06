In this weeks episode of Live To Ride we head to the North West of England to an area known for their love of pies, and one man who loves a good pie is EWS racer, Elliott Heap. In this episode, we follow Elliott as he manuals his way down Farmer Johns Bike Park, rides some of his enduro trails with views over the sea and hangs out with team manager Nigel Page at his home compound.

We first met Elliot in the North West of England at a small bike park called Farmer Johns, trails last between 1 – 2 minutes and they’re action-packed from top to bottom. As soon as we unloaded the car, Elliot was out, playing around jumping and manualling everything in the car park, straight away I knew we were in for a treat.

Photo Credit: Kieran Kenney

FJ’s is the first place Elliot raced on a Nukeproof Bike, he was 14 at the time and it’s clear he knew his way around the park, suggesting wild moves on every feature. Some stand out moments were when he manualled the entire first straight, landed a suicide no hander into a stoppie and the sheer speed he hit the steep tech in the woods.

“If you live in the North West, everyone knows about it everyone’s raced here, Ratboy, Craig Evans, Peaty. You get that feeling like how mountain biking used to be. It’s a tiny farm, a tiny hill but there’s so much variation. The top’s section is flat out with jumps, trail centre stuff then the bottom is steep as anything gnarly root sections.” – Elliot Heap

Photo Credit: Kieran Kenney

A big part of this series is looking at how riders have dealt with the summer without racing and it was clear that it had hit Elliot pretty hard.