“Pedal Through” invites us into the world of director-lead Analise Cleopatra as she discovers the healing and joy of mountain biking. Analise had never camped or ridden a bike off the pavement when she decided to plan a week-long mountain biking adventure with an all Black female team: her best friend and fellow newcomer to the sport, DeJuanae Toliver, and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell. Together, they traverse the Oregon backcountry on an adventure full of exploration, curiosity, waterfalls, old growth forest, sparkling starscapes, and deep healing. With raw authenticity, Analise shares all the intimate foibles, fear, fun, and beauty of discovering her place in the outdoors. The landscape opens to greet her as she learns to lean into uncertainty, accept support and trust herself on this wild ride.
Video: Slopestyle Mastery on Loic Esteve's Custom Track
World-class moves--just give him a minute.
Breaking Limits: The TRP DH-R EVO Development Story
With Gwin, Klein & Cometti, at least the fun isn't slowing down.
Return To Earth: Behind the Scenes of the Final Shot in Hawaii
The orchestra nails the finale.
Vero Sandler - Raw From the Door
British dirt looking like Cali dust.
Video: One Minute With Hugo Frixtalon
Frix Frix flying.
Video: A Change of Pace with Marcelo Gutierrez
Stepping back, and moving forward.
A Minute of Casey Brown - RAW
Flow state.
