Video: Out for a Rip with Joel Ducrot
We'll see you out on the (super sweet) trail after this one
The Ransom is always up for a go. Rain or shine, feelin’ fine. Tag along on a rip with Joel Ducrot, somewhere where trail dreams daydream.
We want to take the rest of the day off after this one–see you at the trailhead. Can you bring the fog machine?
Video: Max Berkowitz / SCOTT Sports
