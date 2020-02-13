Video: Out for a Rip with Joel Ducrot

We'll see you out on the (super sweet) trail after this one

February 13, 2020 By

The Ransom is always up for a go. Rain or shine, feelin’ fine. Tag along on a rip with Joel Ducrot, somewhere where trail dreams daydream.

We want to take the rest of the day off after this one–see you at the trailhead. Can you bring the fog machine?

Video: Max Berkowitz / SCOTT Sports

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It