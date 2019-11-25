Professional skier Michelle Parker is no stranger to going all in with new sports, and mountain biking is no exception for her. When the opportunity presents itself to connect with the sport’s top female riders in Virgin Utah; the birthplace of Red Bull’s Rampage, she packs her bags. Through the episode, Michelle’s curiosity and inspiration guide us through a moment of mountain bike history, as these girls test the waters of riding a Rampage-style line At Red Bull Formation.

