Video: Opening Day at Ride Kanuga with Neko Mulally

Lucky you, East Coasters.

July 30, 2020 By

Neko Mulally gives a tour of his new bike park, Ride Kanuga in North Carolina, USA. With good dirt, loam, tricky roots, pinner berms and huge jumps, this place will surely become a staple of the southern scene. As long as you don’t get rained out…

LTG
LTG

