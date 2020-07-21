Video: One Minute With Hugo Frixtalon

Frix Frix flying.

One minute of flow state as Hugo Frixtalon rides the newly reopened Vallnord bike park in Andorra. Frix Frix is on his new Commencal Meta AM 29.

Video: Gaetan Clary

