When Olly Wilkins joined the Stans NoTubesUK family, we knew he’d need an extra special pair of wheels.

Whilst there’s nothing wrong with a good alloy wheelset, we wanted to go the extra mile for Odub and the Stans Flow NoTubes CB7’s were the obvious choice – super light, amazing performance on the trail and a perfect ‘feel’ over rough terrain.

The CB7 was developed with the carbon specialists at Ibis, who helped Stans create a super tough and impressively light carbon rim that’s packed with features.

Photo Credit: Sam Andrews, Y3 Media

It’s asymmetric profile creates a super-stable, tough and lightweight rim that accelerates like a bullet on the trails. Low sidewalls and careful attention to shape and lay-up let the CB7 deflect radially to absorb impacts, adding up to loads of durability, loads of speed and excellent stiffness. If you’re not sure, that means that Olly Wilkins will have no problem absolutely thrashing them up, along and down his local trails… and neither should anyone else.

To create Olly’s perfect wheelset, we teamed up with Bristol-based custom wheelbuilders RyanBuildsWheels. Ryan and crew built the CB7’s with Stans Neo Hubs and the excellent Sapim CX Ray bladed spokes.

Again, Stans off-the-peg wheels are brilliant but we wanted to do something extra special so Ryan created this custom wheelset to exactly match Olly’s weight, bike and riding style.

Fresh off the truing stand, Ryan shipped the wheels direct to OdubHQ where he got them straight on his Focus and onto the trails for a test ride.

We’ll let Olly’s riding do the talking from there…

Photo Credit: Chris Greenwod Photo Credit: Chris Greenwod

More from Stans here.

Workshop images by Sam Andrews, Y3 Media

Trail images by Chris Greenwod

Video by Openwide Agency // Dom John and Jamie Edwards