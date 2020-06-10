Nico Vink is a trail master, on both the bike and the digger. Vink, a name that comes along with imagery of FEST Series big air, going ridiculously fast, and of course, style. But what many might not know, is that Nico also spends much of his time building trails that even us mortals can enjoy. In his words, “Spreading Happiness”. He recently just finished up a big project at La Fenasosa Bike Park in Alicante, Spain where he built multiple lines, from beginner to pro.

Photo Credit: Fernando Marmolejo

Here’s what Nico had to say about the project:

“I enjoy different styles of riding and building, Sometimes I just want to build big and scary stuff but I also love building stuff that flows. I like the challenge of building stuff that suits all levels of riding, Just trying to create different rhythms in the same line, hidden gaps etc. I love building lines that will be open to public. It’s kinda like spreading happiness. Whenever I’ve built a new public trail, I really enjoy sitting in the woods watching and listening to people ride the fresh build.

​I wanted to build something creative and technical for my video mixed with flow trail for the park. The first build was the fresh line. The line is almost one km long, the goal was to build something fast and flowy with options to gap, triple or manual. I always try building features that have different options of how to ride them. That way the trail is more interesting and leaves margin to progress. There’s a hidden extension on the new line with a couple more technical and creative features. The lines I modified are called the 55 and the SX line. The 55 has a similar layout to the original version but I modified the existing features and added a bunch of new features. The original SX was 8 years old and super fun to ride but there was a lot of opportunity to make the jumps bigger so we did.