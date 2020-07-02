“With no travel and more time at home this summer, I have been building some new trails at Camp Kanuga in Hendersonville, North Carolina. My buddy Jack Berg came out to ride and film for a week with the goal of capturing just how good the dirt on this mountain is to ride. Unfortunately we got rained out everyday which, ironically, is probably why the dirt is so good. We planned to ride more of the jumps and features that I have been working on in the forest, but with the weather we had while Jack was here, we ended up filming the whole ‘Rut Stuff’ video in two hours early one morning on a loamy rut track with no features. It was so much fun, keeping it simple worked out well.” – Neko Mulally

Photo Credit: Jack Berg

The trail system at Ride Kanuga will open to the public later this month. For more info check out RideKanuga.com or @Ride_Kanuga. If all the trails look like this, count us in. If conditions look like this even a handful of times in a year, we’re thinking a season pass would be more than worth it.

Video produced by Newground.

