With conditions looking like a go for racing in Leogang, Austria in a few weeks, Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton and Chris Grice prep for World Champs. Riding at home with buddies is a very different kind of training than the usual full season of elite racing, but even having one big race still on the calendar this year feels like a golden opportunity.

Here’s what Neko had to say about prep for World Champs:

“We are back on the Vlogs for a few weeks while we are still home preparing for World Champs! At the time of posting this it is looking good to go to Austria for Worlds so we figured we would put out a few more videos before we head over!”

