Video: Mountain Bikers In Quarantine

Cabin fever? Nah, not mountain bikers...

May 22, 2020 By

These are trying times for anyone, let alone those folks that need to roam free in outdoor spaces to stay sane–AKA mountain bikers in quarantine. A cast of Canadians including Matt Dennison, Calvin Huth, Bas Van Steenbergen, Vaea Verbeeck, Micayla Gatto and more battle indoor isolation in this short film from IFHT.

