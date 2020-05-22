Video: Mountain Bikers In Quarantine
Cabin fever? Nah, not mountain bikers...
These are trying times for anyone, let alone those folks that need to roam free in outdoor spaces to stay sane–AKA mountain bikers in quarantine. A cast of Canadians including Matt Dennison, Calvin Huth, Bas Van Steenbergen, Vaea Verbeeck, Micayla Gatto and more battle indoor isolation in this short film from IFHT.
