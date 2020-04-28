Video: Mixed Opinions with the Syndicate

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The mixed wheel debate enters The Syndicate realm, with Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier embarking on a 27.5 wheel in the rear, whilst Greg Minnaar sticks with his trusted setup of 29 front and rear.

Does size matter? Does fun mean fast? Is Loris going to try a 26inch rear next? Find out more in this Mixed Wheel debate.

1:47 — Tom and Luca on Luca’s setup

3:01 — Loris on 29 vs. mixed

4:36 — Greg and Marshy on Greg’s haircut

The bikes:

Photo Credit: Santa Cruz Bicycles

Photo Credit: Santa Cruz Bicycles