Video: Mixed Opinions with the Syndicate
The mullet bike debate goes all the way to the top.
The mixed wheel debate enters The Syndicate realm, with Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier embarking on a 27.5 wheel in the rear, whilst Greg Minnaar sticks with his trusted setup of 29 front and rear.
Does size matter? Does fun mean fast? Is Loris going to try a 26inch rear next? Find out more in this Mixed Wheel debate.
1:47 — Tom and Luca on Luca’s setup
3:01 — Loris on 29 vs. mixed
4:36 — Greg and Marshy on Greg’s haircut
The bikes:
