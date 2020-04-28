Video: Mixed Opinions with the Syndicate

The mullet bike debate goes all the way to the top.

April 28, 2020 By

The mixed wheel debate enters The Syndicate realm, with Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier embarking on a 27.5 wheel in the rear, whilst Greg Minnaar sticks with his trusted setup of 29 front and rear.

Does size matter? Does fun mean fast? Is Loris going to try a 26inch rear next? Find out more in this Mixed Wheel debate.

1:47 — Tom and Luca on Luca’s setup

3:01 — Loris on 29 vs. mixed

4:36 — Greg and Marshy on Greg’s haircut

The bikes:

Loris' mulleted V10
Photo Credit: Santa Cruz Bicycles
Loris’ mulleted V10
mullet v10
Photo Credit: Santa Cruz Bicycles
Luca’s mixed-wheel V10.
29 v10
Photo Credit: Santa Cruz Bicycles
Greg’s big-wheel-only V10.
loris vergier
Photo Credit: Santa Cruz Bicycles
To fun, to speed, to mullets, and to hopefully racing again soon…

Sound off in the comments below!

