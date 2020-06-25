Max McCulloch rips up and down on his XC bike in “50% Up | Self Shot V1”.

“Growing up, the main trail network I rode was one of those places that really punished you on the climbs. If you didn’t have a certain level of fitness and technical climbing ability, it was pretty hard to enjoy many of the trails. After years of frustration, I learned to love it. Cleaning a new uphill section for the first time is incredibly rewarding, as well as pushing yourself technically and physically. In my opinion, if 50% of the riding you’re doing is going to be uphill, you might as well try to enjoy it! That being said, I still love the downs and it’s definitely a lot easier to make them look exciting on video.

In the spirit of social distancing, NOBL and I have collaborated on a self-shot series of videos. Stay tuned for the second one released next month!

My bike: Felt Edict FRD with NOBL TR33s” – Max McCulloch

Riding and Video: Max McCulloch

Made possible by: NOBL Wheels