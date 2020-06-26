In this episode of Live To Ride we take a look at how British Madison Saracen downhill racer Matt Walker has taken the lockdown as an opportunity to double down on his training, investing in some Rocky Balboa style gym equipment and riding some of Shropshires finest trails.
Since being a young boy, Matt has been on two wheels. First on motorbikes, but then at the age of 10 he started mountain biking. Matt was clearly talented, joining the Madison Saracen Development team at age 14 before going on to race for their Factory team at age 16 where he still races today.
Due to gyms here in the UK being closed, Matt has invested in some equipment and has access to his girlfriend’s farm. We walked past a pen of Cows before turning into a small room that looked like it once housed a horse or two, inside lay a bare bones gym with a squat rack, bar bell and a few plates – industrial, but it gets the job done for Matt.
From our time with Matt, it was clear he hasn’t seen a summer without racing as a time to relax, in fact quite the opposite.
“I’m young and I’m really hungry, I’m not at the top and I’m trying to get there. I’ve definitely put the work in so I’m excited to see what I get back from it.” – Matt Walker
Rider: Matt Walker
Words & Filming: Nico Turner
Photography: Kieran Kenney
Sponsor: Madison Saracen
