As the plane glides over the Eastern Himalayan ranges and starts its descent through the clouds, entering Paro airport, the team on board sense that the adventure has already begun. The plane then makes an exhilarating entry onto the runway flanked by lush paddy fields.
At the invitation of His Royal Highness, Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, founder of Bhutan Philanthropy Ventures Private Limited (BPV), a commercially operating social enterprise founded to sustain the philanthropic activities of the Tarayana Foundation, organized a visit for Wyn Masters, Cody Kelley, Florent Poilane and film maker Scott Secco. The four travelled from 3 different continents to test some of the hitherto uncharted routes that the BPV intends to offer as part of a phenomenal mountain biking tour package under the Prince’s direction.
As they ride their way from the capital city of Thimphu towards the Madman Trails in Punakha, a panoramic view of some of the tallest mountains in the country opens up at the Dochula mountain pass (3100m ASL).
The crew then drop down the misty rhododendron forest following local pinner, Tandin “Junior” Wang, to reach the subtropical valley of Punakha.
This is one for the memory book. Without any warning or warm-up, “Junior” two-wheel drifts his way around the very first berm of the 10km descent.
Wyn, Cody and Florent realize at this point that it would not be the chill exploration ride they were expecting. It’s Game-On! Inside-lines, foot-out offcamber, big hucks over roots and rocks, loam flying around, “Junior” does it all on his beaten-up 26” bike.
After shuttling to Limbukha, the Madman Trail of Punakha is up next. At an elevation drop of over 1000m, this is a network of both natural and hand-carved trails running through a mix of pine and oak forests. It is here that Bhutan will host its first Asian Enduro Series from 5th to 6th of December 2020.
From Limbukha, the filming team along with what looks like the whole Bhutanese enduro scene drop into a series of high-speed berms and jumps on grounds carpeted with oak leaves, along a progressively changing terrain.
After winding around endless switchbacks, the trail straightens-up while the gradient decreases. It leaves place to natural gullies, rock-slab chutes, and a final traverse into paddy fields.
Ride over the longest suspended bridge in Bhutan, chill by the river next to the stunning Punakha Dzong enjoying local delicacies like the Ema Datshi or Phaksha Paa and it’s time to hop back in the truck for another lap!
After couple of days of pure riding, the team decides that the glacial valley of Phobjikha is the next stopover, winter home to the endangered Black-necked cranes. In fact, with more than 70 percent of Bhutan’s land area forested, the nation is among the top ten biodiversity hotspots in the world.
After driving to Lawa-La Pass before dawn, the crew hikes up to a vantage point making sure not to disturb the herd of Yaks grazing around in the dark. The sunrise with the sea of clouds slowly dissipating and exposing the valley rewards their effort.
The visiting riders get a sense of the traditional reverence that locals have for the natural environment, organically co-existing with pristine green forests, turquoise glacial rivers, farm fields, and both domesticated and wild animals.
On the way back to the capital city, the team rides a small segment of the 160-mile Tour of the Dragon course, the world’s toughest one-day mountain biking race.
In Thimphu, the riders visit popular sightseeing spots but they do it on their bikes—rolling off the steps of the biggest Buddha statue in the world, wheelieing down the steep descent from the Bhutan Broadcasting Station towers into town and exhibiting wheelies, bunny hops, drop jumps, endos, and other manoeuvres.
Back in Paro, where the trip started, the local crew had kept cards up their sleeves. Wyn, Cody and Florent are not quite done yet… Time to descend 1200m into and out of alpine forests on both sides of the valley, riding consecutively through the Jela and Kila Goenpa trails—two world-class and completely natural single-track trails.
The riders’ giggles and shouts of joy and excitement still resound through the valley. Everyone is left with a feel that 7 days is barely enough to scratch the surface of the mountain-biking potential in Bhutan.
Want to dig in further to the Land of the Thunder Dragon? Click Here.
First Ride: Scott Contessa Ransom
We take this rose-gold beauty on the red-rock perfection of Sedona
Video: Isaac Wallen - Felton Feed
Bike riding in the woods.
Video: Between The Races, Ep. 6 – Theo Erlangsen
Young and fun
Video: The Highs and Lows of Racing - Fast Life S3E6
Is there such thing as too much training?
Vaea Verbeeck's "Still Growing—Make Your Mark"
Ten years in and counting
First Ride: Spot Ryve 115
The latest life for Living Link
Fingers Crossed BMX Releases its Debut Episode
Suspension is now transmitting between species
Video: 20 Years of Winning Mondraker Bikes
Two decades of bike history in two minutes
Sound off in the comments below!