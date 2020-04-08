Video: Madison Saracen 2020 Team Launch – Lockdown Edition
Danny does deadpan.
“With the race season on hold and lockdown in full force, what are Danny Hart and Matt Walker to do? A fun film – created with professionally trained actors and before any restrictions were in place – with a serious message!
We wanted to show off our new Saracen bikes and Madison Clothing kit at the opening round of the World Cup but with racing off for the foreseeable we created this short video instead. Enjoy the film, follow the government guidelines and we’ll be back racing bikes soon.” – Madison Saracen
