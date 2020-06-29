Video: Luke Strobel in the PNW

Strobel on a Specialized.

June 29, 2020 By

Burgtec asked Luke Strobel and Matt Orlando to make the best berm smashing, jump sending edit they could for the launch of the new Enduro MK3 Stem. This is what they came up with…

And yah, in case you somehow didn’t notice, that is Luke Strobel riding a Specialized Enduro. Opinions, commence.

Photo Credit: Matt Orlando
Photo Credit: Matt Orlando

