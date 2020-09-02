Video: Loris Vergier Sets Up a Shimano Drivetrain
When racers wrench...
Renowned for their endless tweaking and turmoil, PA and Loris Vergier are back with a new puzzle for them to unravel. This time round Loris is tasked with a fresh build and new Shimano Saint drivetrain, for his yet to be ridden 2020 steed. You’d think after close to 14 years on the bike he’d know how to change a gear cable by now… but it’s never too late to learn!
Apart from said gear cable, it all goes relatively well and we manage to finish the day with a pretty happy Loris: “I know how to do stuff” – Loris 2020 (We’re very proud).
