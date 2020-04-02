“In February 2020, before everything seemed to change, we sent four of our riders to Chile to find the riding hotspots. But as much as this film is about the places they visited it’s about the times they shared and the energy they multiplied. This film is about hanging out with friends and celebrating every minute of the day together.

Each of these riders is different in every way except that they love two wheels. They show their love differently – flat pedals, clips, small wheels, big wheels, Megatowers, Bronsons, race pace, game face, battling for the clip or dance-offs at night. This is a film where crass and class aren’t at odds, where style and speed aren’t mutually exclusive, where it’s possible to see that opposites aren’t incompatible they’re complimentary.

Note: While we’re in the midst of this global pandemic please respect local health advisories, keep your distance and make clever decisions. The smarter we are now the sooner we’ll all be back out on the trails with friends.” – Santa Cruz Bicycles

Starring: Josh “Loosedog” Lewis, Iago Garay, Mitch Ropelato and Romain Paulhan.

Highlights:

Location – Huilo – 01:27

Location – Pucón – 04:58

Location – Nevados – 11:17

Filmed and edited by: Sam Needham

Produced by Steelcity Media