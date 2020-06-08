Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Locked in Hellsend is back and Episode 2 is all about the dirt jumps!! When the wind is down the boys head up to the jumps for a session, check out their usual routine and what goes down at Hellsend Dirt Compound.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.